Save 60% on this 2-pack of LED headlamps at an all-time low of $3 each

Vont (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its LED Headlamps for $6 Prime shipped with the code SMCKYFWS at checkout. This is down from its $15 list price and is among the largest discount we’ve tracked all-time. Sometimes holding a flashlight just isn’t something you can do while working on a project. Well, why not mount the light to your head? This headlamp offers up to 90-hours of runtime on a single pair of batteries so it’s always ready to roll. Plus, there are seven light modes so you always have the perfect setting for any job. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For a lower-cost alternative, this 2-pack of LED flashlights comes with their batteries. At right around $5 Prime shipped, this is a way to save a buck and get something with a little different shape, considering it’s meant to be held and not worn.

Prefer a rechargeable flashlight? Anker’s Bolder LC40 has a built-in battery and is on sale for $19 right now. Want to learn more? Check out deal coverage from yesterday for all the details.

Vont LED Headlamp features:

ULTRA BRIGHT & LONG LASTING – Featuring super bright proprietary vLEDs that can vividly light up your immediate vicinity, even in total darkness. Unbeatable battery life of up to 90 hours (2X of our competitors’). Easily light up an entire tent, road or even a mountain.

EASY 7 LIGHT MODE TOGGLE – Easy, quick and single button press to toggle through 7 light modes. Low/Medium/SOS/Strobe (Main Light) and Low/SOS/Strobe (Side Lights). Use only the light you need.

