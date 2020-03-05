LEGO’s Star Wars Duel on Mustafar kit sees first price cut to $16, more

- Mar. 5th 2020 2:26 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Duel on Mustafar set for $15.99 Prime shipped. Down from $20, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and is subsequently a new all-time low. One of the most iconic scenes in the Skywalker Saga certainly has to be Anakin and Obi-Wan’s dual on Mustafar, and this 208-piece kit lets you assemble some of that action. Whether you’re looking to add some Star Wars flair to your desk or plan on reenacting scenes from Revenge of the Sith, this set will make a fine addition to your collection. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Amazon is also notably offering the LEGO Mars Research Shuttle for $31.99 shipped. This usually $40 kit has seen a few price drops since been unveiled, and has now returned to its Amazon all-time low. It stacks up to 270-pieces and includes two astronaut minifigures, a mars rover, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other LEGO deals include:

This week has seen two new LEGO vehicles rolled out, including a 960-piece Creator Expert Fiat 500 which debuts with a slick yellow color scheme and classic Italian design. That’s on top of today’s 40th Anniversary Train set. It’s not too often that a collector’s set like this debuts, let alone with the ability to get it for free.

LEGO Star Wars Duel on Mustafar features:

Recreate Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s memorable Duel on Mustafar from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with this action-packed LEGO Star Wars construction playset for kids! The buildable Mustafarian mine has sliding, rotating platforms for the 2 Lightsaber-wielding minifigures to do battle. The construction model also folds out and has a cool lava explosion function to inspire unlimited adventures.

