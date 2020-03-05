Get a 3-pack of Milwaukee fingerless work gloves for $6.50 each (60% off)

Home Depot is offering a 3-pack of Milwaukee Fingerless Work Gloves in multiple sizes for $19.97 with free in-store pickup. You’ll bag free delivery on orders over $45. Normally $17 each, you’d normally pay closer to $50 for a bundle like this and we’ve never seen it offered for less. With missing fingertips, these gloves offer a unique feature that still gives you the dexterity of not having something on your hands while still providing warmth and protection. If you’ve ever done work on a car or outdoors at all, then you know the pain of trying to work in tight spaces and having a knuckle hit the side of an engine bay or getting a splinter when carrying wood. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Just want to use your smartphone while staying warm? These fingerless gloves offer a touchscreen-friendly design for just $11 Prime shipped. I wouldn’t trust these while working inside of an engine bay or on a DIY project, however, they’ll easily keep you warm when traveling.

For those who only need work gloves and would prefer all fingers intact, well, there’s a solution for you, too. These utility gloves on Amazon bring full coverage to the table at $13.50 Prime shipped. You won’t have nearly the dexterity that today’s lead deal offers, but, your entire finger is protected while working, which can be a huge plus.

Milwaukee Fingerless Work Glove features:

Handle your demanding tasks with ease. The Milwaukee Performance X-large fingerless work glove (3-Pack) is designed for durability and all-day comfort. The glove’s fingerless design increases dexterity and agility, especially when working with small objects. It is constructed with padded palms for cushioning. The hook and loop closure provides a snug fit. Additionally, its breathable lining and built-in terry cloth sweat wipe ensure the glove remains comfortable enough to wear all day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!