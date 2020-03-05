Expand your Milwaukee toolkit with 6Ah and 3Ah M12 batteries: $99 (Reg. $120)

Home Depot is offering a Milwaukee M12 6Ah and 3Ah Battery Combo Kit for $99 shipped. For comparison, if you purchased the 6Ah and 3Ah batteries at Amazon you’d pay around $121 combined from third-party sellers. If you have anything that runs off of Milwaukee’s M12 system, these two batteries are a must. It’ll let you easily keep your tools going for many hours before it’s time to recharge. Plus, the 6Ah model provides a nice counterweight to your lighter tools, making them easier to use. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re not worried about using first-party accessories than this 2-pack of 6Ah batteries is a great find. It’s available on Amazon for under $40 shipped and will provide plenty of power for any of your Milwaukee M12 tools.

Keep the tool theme going when you pick up a 3-pack of Milwaukee fingerless work gloves for $6.50 each at Home Depot. We spotted this deal earlier and couldn’t recommend it more, as it keeps your hands safe and warm while working on your DIY projects.

Milwaukee M12 Batteries features:

The MILWAUKEE M12 REDLITHIUM XC6.0 and CP3.0 batteries deliver up to 3x more runtime, 20% more power and 2x more life than standard lithium-ion batteries. These M12 REDLITHIUM batteries feature superior pack construction, electronics and performance, providing more work per charge and more work over pack life than any battery on the market. Each battery pack is durably built for heavy-duty use, runs cooler and performs in climates below 0°F/-18°C. Their compact, light-weight designs allow users to work in tight work spaces and reduces fatigue. Built-in REDLINK PLUS Intelligence protects the battery from overloading, preventing users from damaging their cordless power tools in heavy-duty situations, while the discharge protection prevents cell damage. An integrated temperature management system and individual cell monitoring help maximize battery life.

