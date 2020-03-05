Now’s the time to load up on MyProtein Impact Whey: 11-lbs. at $47 (Reg. $110)

MyProtein is now offering 11-lbs of its popular Impact Whey Protein for $47 shipped using code IWP47 at checkout. This code will work on just about all the flavors with an 11-lb. package available on the listing page. Regularly up to $110, today’s deal is a massive discount at nearly 60% or $63 off. If you’re a happy MyProtein customer already, you’ll certainly want to take advantage of today’s sale price. With 18-grams of protein per serving as well as less than 1-gram of sugar and 100 calories, MyProtein is one of the most popular options out there. More details below.

Jut for comparison sake, just 10-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey sells for $89 at Amazon, or nearly double today’s offer.

Considering how solid the savings are today, you might want to look at a new blender to make your protein shakes in. While a BlenderBottle is ideal for on-the-go situations, the $30 Magic Bullet Blender is the perfect personal-sized smoothie blender for at home.

And in case you missed it this morning, Amazon is offering up to 20% off a wide selection of organic superfoods and supplements starting from $6 in today’s Gold Box.

MyProtein Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company.

