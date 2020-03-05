Nautica offers deals from just $6 during its Pre-Spring Clearance Event

Update your wardrobe during Nautica’s Clearance Event that’s taking an extra 50% off clearance items. Discount is shown in cart. Inside this event you can score great deals on polo shirts, pullovers, outerwear, shorts for spring, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Classic Fit Performance Polo Shirt is marked down to just $13 and originally was priced at $50. This polo shirt is timeless and can be worn with jeans, shorts, khakis, and more. It’s available in an array of fun color options and has a contrasting logo that’s stylish. It also features sweat-wicking material to promote comfort throughout the day. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nautica or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

