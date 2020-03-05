Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your purchase

Old Navy takes up to 50% off jeans, sweatshirts, and hoodies. Plus, its offering 30% off your purchase including clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Soft-Washed Color-Block T-Shirt for men that’s marked down to just $10 and originally was priced at $17. This t-shirt will be an essential in your wardrobe and it pairs well with shorts, jeans, khakis, joggers, and much more. It also comes in several color options and has a washed feel for added comfort. Better yet, its tag-free label helps with irritation and it’s made of lightweight fabric, which is great for spring weather. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the GAP Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!