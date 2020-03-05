Less than $3 adds this Ozark Trail fillet knife to your cooking toolkit

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail 6-inch Fillet Knife for $2.97 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. This is down from its $10 list price and $7 going rate from third-party Amazon sellers, making it one of the best prices we’ve seen all-time. For comparison, similar knives sell for around $20 or more at Amazon right now. If you’ve ever gone fishing, or ever had to fillet something while cooking at home, then you know how crucial it is to have the right tool for the job. This knife comes with an included sheath as well, ensuring that nobody will get injured during transport. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, this is about as low of cost fillet knife that you’ll find on Amazon. The next-best price is around $5, with the closest knife that well-rated being around $7.

Given that you’re saving so much here, put that extra cash to work and pick up this must-have necessity. You can get a knife sharpener for under $4 Prime shipped at Amazon, ensuring that you’ll never have a dull blade.

Ozark Trail Fillet Knife features:

Extra sharp, 6″ stainless steel blade

Soft touch handle

