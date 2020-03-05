Silicon Power’s 4TB USB-C HDD withstands 1,100-lbs. of force: $101 (Save $25)

Amazon is offering the Silicon Power 4TB USB-C External Hard Drive for $100.97 shipped. That’s about $25 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked. Thanks to IP68-rating, this drive yields a water and dust-proof design. Its aluminum case is pressure-resistant against up to 1,100-pounds, helping prevent the chance of bending, squishing, and more. This drive comes with both USB-C and USB-A cables, allowing you to connect with nearly any computer. It’s backed by a 3-year warranty, protecting your investment against unanticipated failures. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch, today’s savings can result in digital game storage when you grab SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra microSD Card at $19. I’ve went all-digital on each and every one of my game consoles and absolutely love that each one of my games is always ready to go.

Planning to use your new HDD with a PlayStation 4? If so, take a moment to peruse our roundup of PSN with deals from $4. We found these yesterday, but many of them are still live.

Silicon Power 4TB External features:

Military-grade shockproof protection

Meet IP68 waterproof/dustproof standard

Pressure-resistant with aluminum casing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!