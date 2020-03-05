Simple Modern water bottles and tumblers start from just $9 at Amazon today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Simple Modern (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering deep deals on a wide selection of Simple Modern water bottles and tumblers. You can now score the Simple Modern 40-Ounce Summit Water Bottle from $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24 or so, today’s offer is more than 25% off and the lowest total we can find. You’re looking at double wall insulation that keeps your drinks “hot or cold for hours”, as well as a “premium gauge” stainless steel build quality. This model also ships with a pair of lids: a basic stainless steel cover and a handle/loop-top option for easy carrying. Rated 4+ stars from 2,600 Amazon customers. Head below for even more deals.

A great alternative to our lead deal that is also on sale in today’s Gold Box is the Simple Modern 14-Ounce Summit Water Bottle. While somewhat smaller in capacity, this model sports much of the same specs otherwise and comes in at just $11 Prime shipped. That’s about 27% off the going rate and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

But again, there are several different styles and options to choose from in the sale. You’ll even find some insulated food containers, tumblers with built-in straws, and much more from $9.

But if you’re looking for something a little bit more robust for your hikes or runs, CamelBak’s HydroBak is still down at $35 (Reg. up to $50).

Simple Modern Summit Water Bottle:

Vacuum Insulated: The Simple Modern Summit bottles are double walled and vacuum insulated, which keeps your favorite beverage hot or cold for hours

18/8 Stainless Steel: Bottle is made from premium gauge 18/8 stainless steel and is coated in a durable finish

2 Lids Included: bottles come with a Stainless Steel Lid and a Handle Lid for easy carrying

Premium Copper Coated Insulation Layer: The exterior of the inner wall, in the vacuum sealed area, is coated in a thin layer of copper for added insulation

