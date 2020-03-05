Nail that business look with Targus’ Intellect Slipcase MacBook Bag, now $25

Amazon is offering the Targus Intellect Slipcase Bag for $24.99 shipped. That’s over 15% off the typical rate there and is within a mere $3 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. This Targus bag nails the business look while also offering several pockets and organizational compartments. It sports enough space for any of Apple’s modern MacBooks, solidifying its place as a great travel companion for many. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d prefer a backpack, have a look at Amazon’s in-house Canvas Bag for $13. It too can fit a 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it a capable pick for most modern laptops. There are several colors available, but Forest Green is the most affordable.

Speaking of laptops, we just spotted a deal on HP’s Pavilion X360 which brings it down to $650. This laptop features a 15.6-inch display, 512GB of solid state storage, 16GB of RAM, and an i7 processor, making it a more than capable Windows 10 PC.

Targus Intellect Slipcase Bag features:

Padded laptop compartment helps protect your device

Workstation organizes office supplies

Large exterior pocket for small accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

