Refresh your wine/beer glasses while these 4-packs are down at $10 (Reg. $40)

Today only, the official Best buy eBay store is offering some very deep deals on Reidel glassware sets. You’re looking at up to 75% off 4-packs of both wine and beer glasses to refresh your existing lineup. Matched via its Deals of the Day with additional shipping fees. One standout deal is on the 4-pack of Riedel Bravissimo Beer Glasses for $9.99 shipped. Regularly $40 at Best buy, today’s deal is 75% off the going rate, matching our previous and the best we can find. This same set sells at $26.50 via Amazon third-parties. These dishwasher-safe glasses feature a curved shape that “helps bring out the aroma in pilsners, IPAs and ales.” The 4-piece set is made of crystal glass with a totally transparent design. Rated 4+ stars. More details and wine glass deals below.

Also part of today’s Reidel sales event, you’ll find the 4-pack of Bravissimo Cabernet Tumblers and Bravissimo Chardonnay Tumblers at $9.99 each with free shipping. The pricing comparison is the same here with a straight 75% discount and nearly identical build-quality. Both options carry 4+ star ratings.

Just for comparison, a set of four AmazonBasics Stemless Wine Glasses sells for $3 more than today’s Reidel offers. In fact, they are among the most affordable options we can find outside of some of those plastic party glasses.

Riedel Bravissimo Beer Glasses:

Pour out a pint with this set of four Bravissimo Riedel beer glasses. The slightly curved shape helps bring out the aroma in pilsners, IPAs and ales, while the simple design lets the body and color show through. These Bravissimo Riedel beer glasses are safe for use in the dishwasher, so you can quickly clean up after dinner parties or gatherings.

