Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Columbia, Sperry Sneakers, Ninja Cooker, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Columbia offers up to 60% off web specials with deals from just $20
- Carhartt’s Clearance Event offers extra 20% off jackets, t-shirts, more from $8
- Score a 6-pack of Gold toe socks for women at $10 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $17)
- Finish Line Spring Saving up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more
- Backcountry is offering the Oakley Stringer Sunglasses for $50 (Reg. $143)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Sperry offers sneakers for just $35, this weekend only + free shipping
- Macy’s Hello Spring Sale offers extra 25% off Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Cole Haan, more
- Hautelook’s Fragrance Sale offers up to 60% off Burberry, Prada, more
- Score Kate Spade Outerwear at up to 65% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- New Balance is offering the 997H Casual Sneakers for $50 (Reg. $90)
Home Goods and more |
- Score a CamelBak Mag Water Bottle at up to 50% off today, deals from $7
- Ninja’s Foodi Multi-Cooker is also an air fryer at $110 (Refurb, Orig. $230)
- Amazon slashes 45% off SKIL’s 2-Tool Cordless Combo, now $80
- Kids will enjoy this MEL Chemistry Kit for $28, a new all-time low
- Gourmia’s 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven combo is now 25% off at $60 shipped
