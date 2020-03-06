Score a CamelBak Mag Water Bottle at up to 50% off today, deals from $7

- Mar. 6th 2020 12:28 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle in Sea Glass blue for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the Lime and Charcoal models on sale for $7.99 and $8.99 respectively. Regularly up to $15, you’re looking at around 50% in savings and the lowest price we have tracked on all three colors in the last year at Amazon. These BPA-free water bottles are designed to be leak-proof when the lid is closed while offering a “high water flow” otherwise. The dishwasher-safe design features a magnetic handle that keeps the cap stowed while drinking as well. Ships with a lifetime warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

At this price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better water bottle for less. Even the normally rock-bottom Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle starts at $9. But you could opt for this simple Gatorade Squeeze Bottle starting from $6 Prime shipped, but it might make more sense to score the Chute Mag above for $1 more unless you specifically want the sporty squeeze bottle-style.

Need something more robust for your hikes and workouts? CamelBak’s HydroBak is stil on sale at Amazon for $35 (Reg. up to $50) and you’ll find even more workout-related gear in our Sports/Fitness Guide.

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle:

  • Hydration Made Simple: The Camelbak Chute Mag is a BPA Free Water Bottle that is leak Proof when closed; It delivers high Water flow without a mess and is Lightweight, durable, and dishwasher safe
  • Magnetic Handle: This Camelbak Chute Mag Water Bottle features a Universal cap that is Engineered with a magnetic handle that keeps the cap stowed while drinking; The Universal cap is compatible with Eddy+ and Hot Cap vessels
  • Easy To Clean & BPR Free: This Camelbak Water Bottle is Made from high quality Materials that are Simple to clean; Plastic Materials are 100 precent Free of BPA, BPS and BPF

