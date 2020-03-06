CORSAIR’s wireless K63 mechanical keyboard drops to $45 (Refurb, Orig. $110)

CORSAIR Outlet via Amazon is offering its K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $44.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $110, it goes for $90 at Amazon now and we’ve never seen it fall below $80 there. This keyboard offers a unique feature that most other in its price range just can’t offer: wireless functionality. It’s not easy to find a wireless mechanical keyboard, and CORSAIR tackles this at a budget-friendly price. Plus, it offers per-key backlighting that can be whatever color you want it to be, allowing you to easily match it to your battlestation. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Use some of your savings to grab this wired RGB gaming mouse at $21 Prime shipped. It’s made by Logitech and offers up to 4000 DPI for high-precision tracking. Plus, it’s programmable, allowing you to match it to whatever your needs are.

Did you miss our coverage of Razer’s all-new Viper Mini? Well, we recently went hands-on with this mouse, which just so happens to be the lightest one offered from Razer to-date.

CORSAIR K63 Wireless Keyboard features:

Aircraft grade anodized brushed aluminum frame, built to withstand a lifetime of gaming

8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback allow access to up to three stored profiles on the go, independent of external software

Per key dynamic multi color RGB backlighting offers near unlimited color customization and control

100 percent CHERRY MX mechanical key switches provide the reliability and accuracy you demand

