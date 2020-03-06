Hautelook’s Fragrance Sale offers up to 60% off Burberry, Prada, more

- Mar. 6th 2020 12:23 pm ET

0

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Perfume Sale offers up to 60% off top brands including Chloe, Burberry, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Perfume is on sale for $55, which is down from its original rate of $106. This fragrance features notes of blackberry, blue wisteria and coconut water. It also comes in a beautiful bottle and would make a wonderful gift for any event. Score the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Perfume Sale below and be sure to check out our guide to the best new cologne for men.

Our top picks from Hautelook include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hautelook

Hautelook

About the Author