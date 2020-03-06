KidKraft’s Tiny Chef Pro Kitchen falls to new lows from $51 at Target

Target is offering the KidKraft Tiny Chef’s Pro Kitchen for $53.99 shipped. RedCard members save an additional 5%, dropping it to $51.29 shipped. Normally $90, similar models on Amazon go for more than that and this is the best we’ve tracked. If your child is into playing house, cooking, or anything of the sort, this mini kitchen is a must. it includes four realistic gas-style burners, a small chopping board, and a sink with a pull-down faucet to mimic what you have at home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Now, with some of your savings, be sure to check out some accessories you can grab for this micro kitchen. Melissa and Doug offer a stainless steel pot and pan set on Amazon for $26 shipped. It includes multiple pots, pans, and even a strainer.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to check out this Melissa and Doug Food Groups kit. It’s available for under $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Included are multiple different types of foods so you can easily teach your child the difference between them all.

KidKraft Tiny Chef’s Pro Kitchen features:

The heat is on in the KidKraft Tiny Chef’s Pro Kitchen! This is more than a play kitchen; this is where little cooks hone their profession, turning out deliciously imaginative meals. Four realistic gas-style burners, a little chopping board and a sink with a pull-down faucet echo the sensibility of a real pro kitchen. Storage below the sink is perfect for storing play food and other accessories, and sturdy wooden construction means this toddler kitchen will provide years of delicious fun for even the hardest-working chefs.

