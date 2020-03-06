Macy’s Hello Spring Sale offers extra 25% off Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Cole Haan, more

Macy’s Hello Spring Sale offers an extra 25% off with code PREVIEW at checkout. Find great deals on Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Lacoste, Steve Madden, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Ralph Lauren Quarter-Zip Pullover is on sale for $74 and originally was priced at $99. This pullover will look nice paired with jeans, khakis, shorts, and more. Plus, it can be styled year-round and comes in an array of color options. You can also wear it with the Cole Haan Grand Tour Chukka Boots that are marked down to $135 and originally were priced at $180. Find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s Hello Spring Sale below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ralph Lauren Quarter Zip Pullover $74 (Orig. $99)
- Ralph Lauren Varick Slim Jeans $67 (Orig. $90)
- Cole Haan OriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford $105 (Orig. $140)
- Lacoste Classic Fit Polo Shirt $67 (Orig. $90)
- Cole Haan Grand Tour Chukka Boots $135 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Free People Dahlia Embroidered Top $66 (Orig. $118)
- CeCe Daisy Melody Blouse $59 (Orig. $79)
- Free People Effortless T-Shirt $36 (Orig. $48)
- Steve Madden Alanna Mules $77 (Orig. $102)
- Nine West Pruce Block Heel Sandals $63 (Orig. $84)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Carhartt Clearance Event that’s offering an extra 20% off t-shirts, jackets, and more.
