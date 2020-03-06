Magazine subs from $4/yr.: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, GG, Golf Digest, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with loads of notable deals starting from $3.95 per year with free delivery. You’ll find deals on all of the most popular titles including Wired, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Popular Science, GQ, Golf Digest, and many more. Head below the fold for more details.

While it’s hard to go wrong in this weekend’s sale, especially on the aforementioned titles, one clear standout here is Men’s Health at $4.95 per year with free delivery every month. Regularly as much as $45 per year at DiscountMags, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and matching the usual price drops. This one is currently on sale for $15 per year at Amazon where you can also get a 4-month trial sub for just $1. Just remember to manually cancel the subscription before it lapses if you take the Amazon route as it will auto renew on you at full price, unlike DiscountMags.

Be sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s magazine sale right here and then swing by our latest ComiXology sale for deep deals on Marvel graphic novels starting from just $1.

In terms of books and novels, here’s our roundup of the Best new reads to pick up this March as well as this month’s Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies and Kindle E-reader deals from $60.

Men’s Health Magazine:

Men’s Health is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men’s Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life. Magazine covers are used for illustrative purposes only and you may not receive a copy of the particular issue depicted. Your subscription will include the most recent issue once your subscription begins.

