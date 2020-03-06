BuyDig is currently offering the Optoma HD27HDR 1080p Projector in certified refurbished condition for $419 shipped. Originally selling for $649, right now it goes for $642 at Amazon where it has never sold for less than $507. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen overall. Perfect for kickstarting your home theater setup, Optoma’s projector sports 1080p output and dwarfs most TVs with the ability to create an up to 132-inch screen. Alongside a 3,400-lumen brightness, this model also comes equipped with support for HDR10 and DCI-P3 wide color gamut, as well as a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, in terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual HDMI inputs and a USB port. Rated 4/5 stars from over 575 customers and comes backed by a 1-year warranty. More details below.

If you’re serious enough about your home theater to be considering a projector, then picking up VIVO’s universal ceiling mount is about the best way to leverage your savings. At just $13, you’ll be able to position the projector the perfect angle for your setup and also won’t have to worry about keeping it propped up somewhere else.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $87 instead. At just a fraction of the price from our featured deal, you’ll lose out on the 1080p image output and higher-end features. But as far as budget-conscious options go, Anker’s Prizm is definitely worth considering and certainly won’t break the bank.

Optoma HD27HDR 1080p Projector features:

Enjoy HDR technology and large screen experiences with the 3, 400 lumen HD27HDR 1080p 4K-ready home entertainment projector. HDMI 2. 0 with HDCP 2. 2 input and 50, 000: 1 contrast ratio accepts HDR10 content provide brighter whites and deeper black levels with vivid colors. An enhanced gaming mode compatible with 1080P HDR sources reduces input lag to 8. 4ms for lightning-fast response when connected to the latest HDR ready gaming consoles and PCs.

