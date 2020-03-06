Amazon currently offers the Schlage Connect BE469ZP Z-Wave Plus Smart Deadbolt (2019 version) in Satin Nickel for $166.48 shipped. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is good for an over $33 discount, matches our previous mention, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Leveraging Z-Wave Plus connectivity, Schlage’s Connect deadbolt can be integrated with your smart home for voice control, automation, and more. On top of being able to take advantage of its wealth of smart home capabilities, an exterior touchscreen allows you to ditch keys in favor of a pin-based entry. With over 735 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For a more affordable way to add some smarts to your front door, consider Aeotec’s Door/Window Sensor 7 for $40 at Amazon. Adding this accessory into your setup allows for monitoring activity, sending smartphone notifications, triggering alarms, and more. I personally have one on my front door for setting off automations.

Not sure what all the fuss is about over Z-Wave? Learn more about getting started by checking out our coverage on the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more. If you’re not ready to make the plunge into the smart home standard, we’re seeing plenty of other deals that may be more up your alley. Those include 2-camera TP-Link systems from $160 as well as Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug at $13. Shop the rest of our current smart home deals right here.

Schlage Connect Z-Wave Plus Deadbolt features:

Connect the Schlage Touchscreen Deadbolt to your home automation or security system to stay in sync with your home. Control access with your smartphone to lock or unlock from anywhere and receive an alert when specific codes are entered at the lock. Remote access requires a compatible home automation or security system. Features dependent on platform provider. The Schlage Touchscreen Deadbolt connects with Z-Wave.

