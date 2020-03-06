Amazon slashes 45% off SKIL’s 2-Tool Cordless Combo, now $80

Amazon is offering the SKIL 2-Tool Cordless Combo (CB742701) for $79.99 shipped. That’s around $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $19. Featuring both a drill/driver and circular saw, this cordless kit is a great way to start your tool collection or expand it. Along with the tools, you’ll also get a 4.0Ah battery and SKIL’s PWR Jump charger. SKIL’s Power Jump technology charges batteries quickly, with a mere 5-minutes providing enough juice to “drive up to 100 screws.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Even if you already have some bits lying around, they may be wearing down and signaling that it is time to replace them. This DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set is $12 and includes a total of 54 tips. A durable case keeps everything both protected and organized.

Easily stay quenched throughout upcoming projects when nabbing one of the CamelBak Mag Water Bottles we found for up to 50% off. Prices start at $7, allowing you to snag a quality bottle at an affordable price.

SKIL 2-Tool Cordless Combo features:

  • 2-Tool KIT—Cordless drill set includes Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver and 5-1/2 inch Brushless 12V circular saw. Plus a PWR core 12 4. 0Ah Lithium battery and PWR jump charger.
  • Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.
  • Power on the GO—Plug in To the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWR assist mobile charging.

