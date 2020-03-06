Sperry offers sneakers for just $35, this weekend only + free shipping

This weekend only, Sperry offers select sneakers for just $35. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Striper II Varsity CVO Sneaker that’s marked down to $35 and originally was priced at $60. These sneakers are available in four color options and have a rigid outsole for added comfort. They also feature an easy slip-on construction and can easily be worn with shorts, jeans, or khakis alike. I also love the contrasting details that add a pop of style to a casual sneaker. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the John Legend x Sperry Collection that updates your shoes for spring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!