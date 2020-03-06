This 20-pack of succulents drops each plant to $33 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering a 20-pack of Plants for Pets Succulents for $33.14 shipped. Normally $47, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and this is the best available. If you love succulents, this kit is for you. It includes 20 individual plants already in pots with soil, ready to grow for years to come. Plus, the company backs each order with a 30-day guarantee that your plants will be in good health and you’ll be satisfied or they’ll refund you. Each plant is hand-picked to fit in with the rest of the choices you receive, ensuring everything goes together perfectly. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you plan to re-pot any of these succulents, ensure you have enough soil. This 4-quart bag is designed specifically for succulents and other similar plants. Plus, it’s only $3 on Amazon, ensuring that it won’t break the bank when you pick it up.

Want to save some cash? This 6-pack of succulents is available for just $15 on Amazon. While you won’t get 20 plants here, this is a great starter kit for those who are just beginning their journey into succulents.

Succulent Plant features:

HAND SELECTED: Every pack of succulents we send is hand-picked. You will receive a unique collection of species that are fully rooted and similar to the product photos. Note that we rotate our nursery stock often, so the exact species we send changes every week.

THE EASIEST HOUSE PLANTS: More appealing than artificial plastic or fake faux plants, and care is a cinch. If you think you can’t keep houseplants alive, you’re wrong; our succulents don’t require fertilizer and can be planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.

HEALTHY LIVE ARRIVAL GUARANTEED: Your succulents will arrive alive and healthy. Each order comes with the Plants For Pets 30-day guarantee, and our promise to you that you’ll love your new plants or receive a full refund.

