TP-Link’s new Kasa 2-camera security systems are down to Amazon lows from $160

- Mar. 6th 2020 2:32 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Spot 2-Camera Home Security System (KC300) for $229.99 shipped. Down from $270, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, is the first price cut we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. As of the latest additions to TP-Link’s lineup of Kasa smart home accessories, its new security system sports two IP65 waterproof cameras. Each can record in 1080p with 130-degrees of visibility. A built-in battery means you won’t have to worry about running cables outside in order to monitor package deliveries or keep an eye on your yard. Enjoy motion detection alerts, built-in siren, and removable battery. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for another TP-Link Kasa camera system deal.

We also spotted the TP-Link Kasa 2-Camera Spot KC310 System on sale for $159.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $180, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and is the first time we’ve seen it on sale. Compared to the featured TP-Link Kasa camera system, this offering still sports 1080p recording and motion alerts. One of the big compromises is that each camera lacks a removable battery, meaning when power runs low you’ll have to bring them inside (or bring a power bank outside). Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s Gold Box delivers even more security camera deals, with all-time lows starting at $55. Plus, we’re still seeing Arlo’s Pro 3 system with two HomeKit-enabled cameras at $100 off.

TP-Link Kasa Spot System features:

Sharp and clear 1080p Full HD video and night vision up to 25 ft make sure you never miss a thing. 130° wide angle lens let you see more without the need for respositioning. Give you the freedom to take the camera anywhere you want. From the indoors to the outdoors, not be tied down by pesky wires anymore. As the buffer between camera and Wi-Fi, the Hub helps save power and also plays as a secondary security alarm.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go