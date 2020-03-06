Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Spot 2-Camera Home Security System (KC300) for $229.99 shipped. Down from $270, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, is the first price cut we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. As of the latest additions to TP-Link’s lineup of Kasa smart home accessories, its new security system sports two IP65 waterproof cameras. Each can record in 1080p with 130-degrees of visibility. A built-in battery means you won’t have to worry about running cables outside in order to monitor package deliveries or keep an eye on your yard. Enjoy motion detection alerts, built-in siren, and removable battery. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for another TP-Link Kasa camera system deal.

We also spotted the TP-Link Kasa 2-Camera Spot KC310 System on sale for $159.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $180, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and is the first time we’ve seen it on sale. Compared to the featured TP-Link Kasa camera system, this offering still sports 1080p recording and motion alerts. One of the big compromises is that each camera lacks a removable battery, meaning when power runs low you’ll have to bring them inside (or bring a power bank outside). Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s Gold Box delivers even more security camera deals, with all-time lows starting at $55. Plus, we’re still seeing Arlo’s Pro 3 system with two HomeKit-enabled cameras at $100 off.

TP-Link Kasa Spot System features:

Sharp and clear 1080p Full HD video and night vision up to 25 ft make sure you never miss a thing. 130° wide angle lens let you see more without the need for respositioning. Give you the freedom to take the camera anywhere you want. From the indoors to the outdoors, not be tied down by pesky wires anymore. As the buffer between camera and Wi-Fi, the Hub helps save power and also plays as a secondary security alarm.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!