Back in December of 2019, Pad & Quill launched a very special vintage leather watch band for Apple’s wearables. Known as the 80-Year Lowry Cuff Apple Watch Band, it is handmade by Pad & Quill’s artisans using aged vegetable-tanned leather and is only available in limited quantities. As you can imagine or might remember from our initial coverage of the launch, it fetches a premium because of it too. However, like everything else around here, 9to5Toys followers don’t pay full price for anything, even limited edition vintage leather Watch bands. Here’s the company’s new iPad Pro cases and be sure to head below for more details on how to get a huge discount on the special Lowry Cuff before it’s too late.

P&Q’s vintage leather watch band

The limited edition vintage leather watch band is handcrafted from “fully restored” 80-year-old leather with Pad & Quill’s usual UV resistant stitching. The “soft leather interior lining” and cuff construction feature an opening so as to not obstruct the functionality of the Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) as well. Along with a discreet signature from the artisan that made it, the 80 Year Lowry Cuff Apple Watch Band ships with the company’s usual 25-year leather warranty as well.

Initially launching back in December for $195, we have seen some notable offers available using our exclusive discount codes. But today, we have a much better deal available on P&Q’s limited vintage leather watch band.

Add the limited edition Lowry Cuff to your cart and simply apply code thirty at checkout to knock 30% off the regular price tag. Easily the best total we have tracked on the band since release, that will drop your price down to $136.50 shipped, which is a $58+ discount. You have the choice of two leather colors as well as either matte black or polished nickel hardware on the listing page.

Today’s Pad & Quill vintage leather watch band deal might still be overkill for some, but there’s plenty more where this one came from. Nomad’s gorgeous Apple Watch bands are seeing some deep discounts today and you’ll find even more options starting from $5 in our roundup. We also still have Apple Watch Series 4 at up to $150 off alongside new all-time lows on Series 5.

80 Year Lowry Cuff Apple Watch Band:

History can speak to us through art. Sometimes one is privileged to create good art from history. We are always working to source the finest quality leathers, and once and a while, we come across something special… very special. We found a small stash of 80-year-old vegetable tanned leather in Europe and quickly snatched it up. We knew immediately this could be transformed into an amazing Limited Edition Lowry Cuff. We believe Good Art is both beautiful and functional, and this luxurious watchband defines that.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!