Score a 6-pack of Gold toe socks for women at $10 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $17)

- Mar. 6th 2020 2:39 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Gold Toe Women’s 6-Pack Sport Cushion No Show Sock for $9.75 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $17, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen this year. These socks feature moisture-wicking material for added comfort and have a cushioned insole. They would be great for everyday wear and the no-show design is very stylish. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 550 reviews. Head below the jump to find the even more deals from Amazon.

You can also keep your shoes from stinking up your gym bag with the Gold Bond No Mess Foot Powder. This powder is priced at just $6.97 and rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews.

Also, be sure to check out the Macy’s Hello Spring Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Cole Haan, and more.

Gold Toe Sport Cushion Socks feature:

  • Gold Toe women’s socks have long been the smart choice because they fit better, feel better, and last longer.
  • With a wide range of colors, styles, and designs there is always something that’s just right for you.Aqua FX Moisture
  • Control
  • Mobility FX for comfort in motion
  • Full cushion foot for comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author