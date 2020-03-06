Amazon’s Gold Box offers YI security cameras, more at all-time lows from $55

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 49% off YI Home Security Cameras. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is a 2-pack of YI Dome Security Cameras for $55. You’d typically pay $90 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include full 1080p feeds and the option for cloud DVR service. With two cameras, you’ll be able to outfit multiple spaces around your home or property. Includes a built-in microphone for two-way communication. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

You can find additional deals on security systems in today’s Gold Box, including a 2-pack of outdoor-rated cameras for $71.99, which is down from the usual $120 price tag. Learn more here.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Additional deals can be found here.

YI Dome Cameras feature:

Receive real-time Activity Alerts while you’re out. 10-sec motion tracking records and centers the moving object. Bookmark your favorite positions (up to 8) and return to them at the tap of a button.

1080p High-definition, 112° wide-angle advanced glass lens combined with 345° horizontal & 115° vertical rotation range create a complete 360° coverage. Advanced night vision with 8 built-in 940nm infrared LED beads extend the viewing distance to 3 meters in pitch dark with no light pollution, so your baby or pet will not be disturbed by LED glare.

Responsive and advanced microphone with a built-in anti-noise filter for a clear 2-way audio experience. Intercom mode: one party to talk and listen at a time or hands-free mode: both parties talk and listen freely for maximum flexibility.

