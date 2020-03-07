Dyson new and refurb vacuum sales strike: V6 Fluffy $135, V7 HEPA $200, more

- Mar. 7th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Fluffy Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $134.99 shipped when coupon code DYSN10 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Today’s deal shaves around $165 off the original rate, offers $110 in savings compared to new condition pricing from third parties at Amazon, and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $25. Having switched to Dyson nearly a year ago, I have yet to regret my decision. Suction is very powerful and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve cleaning up a mess right away thanks to its cordless design. This specific model offers 20 minutes of vacuum time on a single charge, which has proven to be plenty to clean up our home. Dyson backs this vacuum with a 6-month warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Dyson vacuums on sale.

More Dyson vacuums on sale:

If you aren’t committed to the Dyson brand, have a look at today’s Amazon Gold Box which includes a TINECO cordless stick vacuum for $273. Regularly priced at $400, this offer yields over 30% in savings.

Dyson V6 Fluffy Vacuum Cleaner features:

  • Soft Roller Cleaning Head – Invented for hard floors that removes large debris & fine dust simultaneously
  • Dyson Digital V6 Motor / 2-Tier 15 Cyclone Airflow System
  • Max Power Mode – Provides 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dyson

