Family Handyman is a DIY must-have magazine at under $4, more mags from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of digital magazines for Kindle from $1.99. Our top pick is Family Handyman at $3.75 for the year, which generally goes for closer to $10. This magazine is perfect for the avid DIYer or the person who’s wanting to get into building their own projects. Your subscription comes with eight issues per year, which will give you plenty of time for checking out new projects and then attempting them before the next magazine arrives. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale right here.

Those who prefer a good book to a magazine will want to check out this deal on Kindle Unlimited. New and inactive subscribers can score 2-months of the service completely FREE right now. That saves you up to $20 and gives you access to millions of books within a moment’s notice.

Prefer comic books? We’ve got the roundup for you. Just yesterday we spotted that Marvel’s War Of The Realms novels are up to 67% off, with prices starting at just $1 at ComiXology. This sale is a can’t miss, so be sure to check it out if you’re a Marvel fan at all.

Not sure what to read? Well, we recently outlined the best books to check out in March. These are the best new releases that we recommend picking up, so head on over to Ali’s roundup to view what she has to say.

Family Handyman:

The #1 magazine for Do-it-yourself homeowners. Step-by-step maintenance, repair and improvement projects, plus tool skills, DIY tips, and product buying advice. Lots of great ideas on storage, weekend projects, improving your yard, woodworking, and décor. Cut the cost of owning a home and enjoy the satisfaction of doing it yourself!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!