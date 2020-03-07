Add HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Core Headset to your gaming setup for $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. With dual 40mm drivers, this headset aims to fully immerse you in whichever game you play. An adjustable steel slider along the top makes it easy to find a great fit. Soft ear cushions attempt to deliver a cozy feel throughout long game sessions. Its built-in microphone swivels, allowing you to perfectly position it wherever you’d like. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Keep an ear open when opting for Sony’s PlayStation 4 Mono Chat Earbud at $6. This is the very same earbud that ships with PlayStation 4. I have several of these sprinkled throughout my home so that I’m able to easily play on any TV.

Gaming on Nintendo Switch? I recently reviewed HomeSpot, which is a USB-C adapter that lets you pair an existing pair of wireless headphones with your portable console. Those of you on a PlayStation 4 can also consider Avantree Leaf for $30. Going with one of these allows you to invest in a high-quality pair of headphones and use them everywhere.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core features:

The product is compatible with PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Optimized for comfort and convenience. Circumaural closed back type

Two-year warranty and free tech support

