The MSI RX 5700 GPU sports PCIe 4.0 support + 8GB vRAM from $273 (Reg. $379)

- Mar. 7th 2020 10:18 am ET

0

Newegg is offering the MSI Radeon RX 5700 8GB Evoke OC Graphics Card for $302.99 shipped with the code VGAPCRW456 at checkout. Save an additional $30 when you use this mail-in rebate, dropping the price further to $272.99. For comparison, Amazon sells this graphics card for $379 right now, and Newegg is bundling both 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Resident Evil 3 with your purchase, adding an additional $90 to the value here. The RX 5700 is one of the recommended cards to use with Apple’s computers if you have an eGPU enclosure, which is what I use in my daily workflow. It’s a fantastic graphics card for gaming, video editing, and more, sporting three DisplayPort outputs as well as HDMI. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Not a Mac user? Well, grab the NVIDIA GTX 1660 graphics card instead. It offers 6GB of vRAM instead of 8GB like today’s lead deal. However, you can get a GTX 1660 on Amazon for right around $200 shipped, no mail-in rebate needed.

Upgrade your gaming setup with the CORSAIR K63 Wireless mechanical keyboard, now at $45 shipped. Sure, this model is refurbished, but it saves you $65 over buying it new and it comes with a 90-day warranty.

MSI RX 5700 8GB GPU features:

  • 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6
  • Core Clock 1540 MHz
  • Boost Clock 1750 MHz
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0b 3 x DisplayPort 1.4
  • 2304 Stream Processors
  • PCI Express 4.0

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg MSI

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide