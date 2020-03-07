The MSI RX 5700 GPU sports PCIe 4.0 support + 8GB vRAM from $273 (Reg. $379)

Newegg is offering the MSI Radeon RX 5700 8GB Evoke OC Graphics Card for $302.99 shipped with the code VGAPCRW456 at checkout. Save an additional $30 when you use this mail-in rebate, dropping the price further to $272.99. For comparison, Amazon sells this graphics card for $379 right now, and Newegg is bundling both 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Resident Evil 3 with your purchase, adding an additional $90 to the value here. The RX 5700 is one of the recommended cards to use with Apple’s computers if you have an eGPU enclosure, which is what I use in my daily workflow. It’s a fantastic graphics card for gaming, video editing, and more, sporting three DisplayPort outputs as well as HDMI. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Not a Mac user? Well, grab the NVIDIA GTX 1660 graphics card instead. It offers 6GB of vRAM instead of 8GB like today’s lead deal. However, you can get a GTX 1660 on Amazon for right around $200 shipped, no mail-in rebate needed.

Upgrade your gaming setup with the CORSAIR K63 Wireless mechanical keyboard, now at $45 shipped. Sure, this model is refurbished, but it saves you $65 over buying it new and it comes with a 90-day warranty.

MSI RX 5700 8GB GPU features:

8GB 256-Bit GDDR6

Core Clock 1540 MHz

Boost Clock 1750 MHz

1 x HDMI 2.0b 3 x DisplayPort 1.4

2304 Stream Processors

PCI Express 4.0

