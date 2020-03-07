This cordless vacuum runs for 50-minutes on a single charge: $273 (Reg. $400)

- Mar. 7th 2020 9:19 am ET

Get this deal
$400 $273
0

TINECO (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its A11 Master Cordless Stick Vacuum for $272.90 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. Sporting a wireless design, this vacuum can run for up to 50-minutes on a single charge, allowing you to clean the entire house without plugging back in once. The powerful 450W motor easily cleans up the most difficult messes, too. The 0.6L dustbin is large enough to last the entire cleaning session before needing to be emptied. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save a bit of cash when opting for the Eufy RoboVac 11S Robotic Vacuum. It’s available for $160 shipped on Amazon and makes cleaning the house a simple task. The only thing to keep in mind here is that a robotic vacuum can’t easily clean stairs, on top of couches, or the car, which is something that today’s lead deal is easily capable of.

However, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a great option for those on a tighter budget. At under $30 shipped on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer if you don’t already have a vacuum. Plus, the 3-in-1 design allows it to easily transform, making cleaning a breeze. Just remember that it’s not wireless like the TINECO above, which could make cleanup a bit more difficult.

TINECO A11 Master Cordless Vacuum features:

  • Includes 2 Full Size LED Power Brushes, specifically designed to clean hard floors and carpets. Effectively picks up all types of pet hair.
  • Long-lasting battery delivers up to 50 minutes of uninterrupted runtime. MASTER+ model includes 2 detachable batteries
  • Easily converts to a handheld vacuum with versatile attachments to reach corners, stairs and crevices. Extra large 0.6L dustbin captures dirt and pet hair

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$400 $273
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tineco

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide