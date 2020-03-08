Save $300 on ECOVACS’ DEEBOT 711S Robotic Vacuum at $200, more from $135

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 711S Robotic Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Having dropped from $500, today’s offer saves you 60%, beats the previous price cut by $50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Armed with laser navigation and a robust cleaning system, this robotic vacuum can handle all of the chores required to keep your floor looking its best. Alongside just tackling routine sweeping, it can also take care of mopping. A 130-minute runtime ensures that the DEEBOT 711S can clean most size homes in a single go. And to make the entire experience even more effortless, Alexa integration means you won’t even have to lift a finger to start the vacuum. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 175 customers. More below.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $134.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250, that’s good for a $115 discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. This robotic vacuum features a 110-minute runtime and works with Alexa and Assistant for voice-enabled cleaning. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 2,900 shoppers.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 711S Robotic Vacuum features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT 711S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner takes care of vacuuming so you don’t have to. Smart Navi 2. 0 technology uses an optical lens to systematically navigate your home while cleaning for an efficient cleaning. Three cleaning modes and scheduling accessible from the ECOVACS Home App ensures an effortless, thorough clean while you do things you really love.

