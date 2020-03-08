Get ready for spring with deals on Greenworks electric mowers, more from $100

- Mar. 8th 2020 9:14 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Greenworks 40V outdoor power yard care tools priced from $100. Shipping is free across the board. One standout to make sure your lawn is looking its best from the get-go this spring is the Greenworks 21-inch 40V Brushless Self-Propelled Mower at $349.99. Usually selling for $500, today’s offer saves you $150, marks the first price cut we’ve seen in over 9-months, and marks a new all-time low. This self-propelled mower features a 21-inch steel deck that lets you mulch, bag or side discharge grass. It comes paired with a 40V battery so you can nix the hassle of gas out of your yard work routine. On top of including a battery and wall charger, this mower can fold up when not in use for easy storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s Greenworks sale for additional ways to overhaul your toolkit. It’s all electric, so if cutting gas out of your yard work regiment this spring sound appealing, you won’t want to miss these deals.

Greenworks 21-inch 40V Mower features:

40V Greenworks Tools, our battery fueled outdoor power equipment is ideal for homeowners who want the perfect outdoor space. Our 40V is best for yards up to ½ acre. This universal 40-volt battery system powers more than 50+ products, that is over 50 products that run off the same 40V battery. Having multiple batteries allows you to be using one, charging one, and you’ll never run out of power.

