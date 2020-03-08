HP 11-inch Chromebook offers great value for kids or grandparents at $70 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the HP 11-inch Chromebook 4GB for $69.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $225. Today’s deal is a match of the best refurbished price we’ve tracked so far. Notable features here include an Intel Celeron 2.16GHz processor, 4GB worth of RAM, and a 16GB SSD. Ideal for kids that need to surf the web for homework or grandparents wanting to email. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 3,100 Amazon reviewers.

HP 11-inch Chromebook features:

Intel Celeron N2840 Processor (2 cores, 2.16 GHz up to 2.58 GHz, 1MB Cache)

16 GB eMMc SSD | 4 GB DDR3L 1600 MHz SDRAM | TPM 1.2 Embedded Security Chip

11.6″ diagonal HD SVA WLED anti-glare (1366 x 768) | Integrated Intel HD Graphics

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 Combo

