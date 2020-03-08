HP 11-inch Chromebook offers great value for kids or grandparents at $70 (Refurb)

- Mar. 8th 2020 8:13 am ET

$70
0

Today only, Woot offers the HP 11-inch Chromebook 4GB for $69.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $225. Today’s deal is a match of the best refurbished price we’ve tracked so far. Notable features here include an Intel Celeron 2.16GHz processor, 4GB worth of RAM, and a 16GB SSD. Ideal for kids that need to surf the web for homework or grandparents wanting to email. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 3,100 Amazon reviewers.

HP 11-inch Chromebook features:

  • Intel Celeron N2840 Processor (2 cores, 2.16 GHz up to 2.58 GHz, 1MB Cache)
  • 16 GB eMMc SSD | 4 GB DDR3L 1600 MHz SDRAM | TPM 1.2 Embedded Security Chip
  • 11.6″ diagonal HD SVA WLED anti-glare (1366 x 768) | Integrated Intel HD Graphics
  • Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 Combo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

woot

woot
HP

HP
Chromebook

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp