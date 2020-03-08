Grow your Kindle eBook library with discounted titles priced from $2, more

- Mar. 8th 2020 11:09 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of top picks for your reading list priced from $1.99. There are a variety of different genres in the sale, meaning that just about everyone will be able to find a new book to add to their digital collection. Each of today’s discounted eBooks will become a permanent addition to your collection and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app. Most of the titles normally sell for $10 or so, with today’s sale dropping them to some of the best prices we’ve seen. Plus as the sale’s name suggests, most of these books carry high ratings. Many are even best-sellers as well. Shop the entire sale here to find the latest edition to your digital library. More below.

Also on sale today in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can enjoy a full year of digital access to The Washington Post for $45. Typically this service would run you $59 for the 12-month subscription, with today’s offer saving you 20% overall.

Whether you’re looking to try out The Washington Post for the first time, or are looking to make the switch from a physical subscription, this is a notable discount. Just as a reminder, after the subscription ends you’ll automatically be charged the full price unless you cancel. Over 2,000 readers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Just Mercy synopsis:

In this very personal work–adapted from the original #1 bestseller, which the New York Times calls “as compelling as To Kill a Mockingbird, and in some ways more so”–acclaimed lawyer and social justice advocate Bryan Stevenson offers a glimpse into the lives of the wrongfully imprisoned and his efforts to fight for their freedom.

