Ditch your old deodorant, this natural alternative 3-pack is $25 (Save 25%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Native Deodorant (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Natural Deodorant for $25.20 shipped. Down from $33, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen on this bundle. Included in this 3-pack, you’re getting Cucumber & Mint, Coconut & Vanilla, Lavender & Rose-scented deodorants that “feels light and fresh under your arms, but provides you with effective protection against odor and wetness.” If you’re looking for a more natural way to stay smelling great, Native Deodorant may be just the solution. Over 6,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Native Deodorant 3-pack features:

This pack includes 3 regular bars of: Cucumber & Mint, Coconut & Vanilla, Lavender & Rose. We tested thousands of ingredients before finding a recipe that feels light and fresh under your arms, but provides you with effective protection against odor and wetness. Native Deodorant is a solid deodorant that you can apply easily. Since the deodorant doesn’t contain aluminum, it won’t stain your clothes. Native Deodorant never tests on animals, except humans who volunteer to try Native Deodorant

