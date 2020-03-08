Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch drops to new low at $200 (Save 33%)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. Down from its usual $300 going rate that you’ll find at Best Buy and Samsung direct, today’s price cut saves you 33%. It’s also $70 less than Amazon’s current discount, $30 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked. Perfect for carrying the Android experience from your smartphone to your wrist, Galaxy Watch Active2 comes equipped with all of the usual smartwatch features. You’ll be able to enjoy fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notifications. There are also ECG capabilities, a circular 44mm display, and more. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If Samsung’s wearable doesn’t do it for you, we’re still tracking some enticing TicWatch WearOS smartwatch deals. Starting at $128, there’s up to 36% in savings to be had. Shop all of the discounts right here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!