High chair magnetic feeding set for just $29 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

- Mar. 9th 2020 4:48 pm ET

Amazon is offering the 4moms High Chair Magnetic Plate, Bowls and Utensils Feeding Set for $28.98 shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This set comes with two large bowls with lids, two small bowls and one plate as well as utensils. It’s also dishwasher safe and great for everyday use.  Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

With your savings be sure to check out the Set of 2 Munchkin Snack Catchers for just $4.95. Regularly priced at $7, these snack cups will be a go-to for everyday. It’s also available in two color options and rated 4.7/5 stars with over 4,800 reviews.

4moms High Chair Magnetic Feeding Set features:

  • Magnetic accessories assist with self-feeding
  • Top rack dishwasher safe
  • Set includes 2 large bowls and lids, 2 small bowls and lids, 1 plate and utensil (fork/spoon) set
  • Designed to work with the 4moms high chair
  • From the makers of the mamaRoo
  • Magnets help keep bowls and plates on 4moms high chair tray

