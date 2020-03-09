Amazon 1-day Cuisinart cast iron cookware sale with deals from $70 (Reg. $130)

- Mar. 9th 2020 10:47 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $130 $70
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 46% off Cuisinart cast iron cookware. One standout is the Cuisinart 12-inch Chicken Fryer for $69.99 shipped in multiple colors. Regularly $130, today’s deal is matching the sale price we saw at the beginning of January on Amazon and is the lowest total we can find. Similar models are currently starting at $79 from Walmart. Built from cast iron for “superior heat retention and even heat distribution,” a porcelain enameled exterior is employed for extra durability on all of Cuisinart’s cast iron. Not only is it dishwasher-safe, but it will work on the stovetop, as well as with the oven and broiler. Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Cuisinart sale right here for additional colorways on today’s lead deal. However, you’ll also find the regularly $100+ Cuisinart oval casserole dishes on sale for $70 as well. While we have seen them go for $10 less recently, very rarely do we see sales prices on this many color options.

But be sure to give the AmazonBasics alternative a look as well. Also carrying solid ratings, they start from just $20 Prime shipped ($40 for the 7-quart model). While you won’t be able to put Amazon’s pre-seasoned cast iron in the dishwasher like today’s Cuisinart models, you’re also saving significantly. 

Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals and today’s Blendtec sale.

Cuisinart 12-inch Chicken Fryer:

  • Cast Iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors
  • Porcelain enameled exterior offers durability
  • Extremely versatile and suitable for variety of cooking methods: stove, oven and broiler safe
  • Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen décor
  • Perfect for serving and entertaining

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $130 $70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard