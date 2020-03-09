Amazon 1-day Cuisinart cast iron cookware sale with deals from $70 (Reg. $130)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 46% off Cuisinart cast iron cookware. One standout is the Cuisinart 12-inch Chicken Fryer for $69.99 shipped in multiple colors. Regularly $130, today’s deal is matching the sale price we saw at the beginning of January on Amazon and is the lowest total we can find. Similar models are currently starting at $79 from Walmart. Built from cast iron for “superior heat retention and even heat distribution,” a porcelain enameled exterior is employed for extra durability on all of Cuisinart’s cast iron. Not only is it dishwasher-safe, but it will work on the stovetop, as well as with the oven and broiler. Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Cuisinart sale right here for additional colorways on today’s lead deal. However, you’ll also find the regularly $100+ Cuisinart oval casserole dishes on sale for $70 as well. While we have seen them go for $10 less recently, very rarely do we see sales prices on this many color options.

But be sure to give the AmazonBasics alternative a look as well. Also carrying solid ratings, they start from just $20 Prime shipped ($40 for the 7-quart model). While you won’t be able to put Amazon’s pre-seasoned cast iron in the dishwasher like today’s Cuisinart models, you’re also saving significantly.

Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals and today’s Blendtec sale.

Cuisinart 12-inch Chicken Fryer:

Cast Iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Porcelain enameled exterior offers durability

Extremely versatile and suitable for variety of cooking methods: stove, oven and broiler safe

Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen décor

Perfect for serving and entertaining

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!