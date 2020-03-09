Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather 12-inch MacBook Sleeve in Black for $67.43 shipped. Usually selling for $149, like you’ll find direct from Apple and Amazon for the other styles, today’s offer saves you 55%, is only the second time we’ve seen it drop to this price, and matches the all-time low. If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s 12-inch MacBook, then grabbing its official sleeve will keep it protected in style. It’s comprised of high-quality European leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go. Great for defending against scratches and other damage, this sleeve is perfect for those searching for a stylish way to transport a MacBook. We’ve previously reviewed other versions of Apple’s Leather Sleeve, which you can dive into for a better idea of what to expect. More below.

Those who are willing to forfeit the official Apple seal can protect their MacBook with a leather sleeve for much less. This well-reviewed option from MoKo carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers and will only set you back $16 right now at Amazon. Sure it won’t be as luxurious as the aforementioned sleeve, but it’ll provide similar protection for significantly less.

Don’t forget that if you’re looking to upgrade your machine, today we spotted some of the best prices to date on Apple’s latest MacBook Air. With up to $249 in savings to be had, this sale is definitely worth a closer look. Our Apple guide is also packed with some additional deals that you won’t want to pass up on either.

Apple Leather 12-inch MacBook Sleeve features:

Made by Apple, this sleeve is crafted from high-quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining. The design of this sleeve allows you to charge your 12-inch MacBook while keeping it protected. Compatible with 12-inch MacBook models.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!