Stow your 12-inch MacBook in Apple’s Leather Sleeve at $67.50 (Reg. $149)

- Mar. 9th 2020 9:36 am ET

Get this deal
$149 $67.50
0

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather 12-inch MacBook Sleeve in Black for $67.43 shipped. Usually selling for $149, like you’ll find direct from Apple and Amazon for the other styles, today’s offer saves you 55%, is only the second time we’ve seen it drop to this price, and matches the all-time low. If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s 12-inch MacBook, then grabbing its official sleeve will keep it protected in style. It’s comprised of high-quality European leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go. Great for defending against scratches and other damage, this sleeve is perfect for those searching for a stylish way to transport a MacBook. We’ve previously reviewed other versions of Apple’s Leather Sleeve, which you can dive into for a better idea of what to expect. More below.

Those who are willing to forfeit the official Apple seal can protect their MacBook with a leather sleeve for much less. This well-reviewed option from MoKo carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers and will only set you back $16 right now at Amazon. Sure it won’t be as luxurious as the aforementioned sleeve, but it’ll provide similar protection for significantly less.

Don’t forget that if you’re looking to upgrade your machine, today we spotted some of the best prices to date on Apple’s latest MacBook Air. With up to $249 in savings to be had, this sale is definitely worth a closer look. Our Apple guide is also packed with some additional deals that you won’t want to pass up on either.

Apple Leather 12-inch MacBook Sleeve features:

Made by Apple, this sleeve is crafted from high-quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining. The design of this sleeve allows you to charge your 12-inch MacBook while keeping it protected. Compatible with 12-inch MacBook models.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$149 $67.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go