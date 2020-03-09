Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nike Flash Sale, Kate Spade, Ralph Lauren, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nike 2-Day Flash Sale offers extra 30% off shoes, apparel, more from $39
- Nordstrom offers the Nike Epic Phantom Sneakers for $90 (Reg. $150)
- Hautelook’s women’s activewear event cuts up to 70% off top brands
- Steep and Cheap takes up to 65% off Smith and Costa Sunglasses
- Marmot takes up to 50% off jackets, vests, accessories, and more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back! Save up to 75% off handbags, jewelry, more
- J.Crew takes 40% off your purchase with deals from just $14, today only
- Hautelook’s UGG Event offers up to 60% off boots, slippers, sneakers, more
- Ralph Lauren updates your wardrobe with 30% off select denim, tops, and more
- Express Spring State of Mind offers 40% off sitewide including jeans, shirts, more
Home Goods and more |
- Bonavita’s 1L Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle drops to $44 shipped
- Ryobi Spring Cleaning sale discounts outdoor tools and more
- Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker now within cents of all-time low at $50 shipped
- Grind your own beans with Mr. Coffee’s Burr Mill at $30 shipped (25% off)
- ECOVACS’ laser-guided robotic vacuum drops to $380 (Reg. $500), more from $130
