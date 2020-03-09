Take Bubba’s cordless fillet knife on spring adventures: $100 (Reg. $120)

Mar. 9th 2020

Amazon is offering the Bubba Li-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet Knife for $99.90 shipped. This is down from its $120 going rate and marks a new all-time low. If you’re an avid fisher, this is a must-have addition to your toolkit. It includes multiple blades to use and is battery-powered so you can use it on a boat, at the dock, or just about anywhere. This kit also includes two batteries and a carrying case to keep things nice and organized. Weighing in at 1.11-pounds, it’ll add minimal bulk to your fishing toolkit. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Don’t need a motorized knife? Well, the Bubba 9-inch Tapered Flex Fillet Knife with Non-Slip Grip Handle is a great option. It’s available for $46 shipped on Amazon and is a great way to fillet your fish while on the boat.

However, ditching the Bubba namesake will save you big. This fillet knife from Mercer Cutlery is yours for just $18 Prime shipped. It’s an 8-inch knife, not 9-inch, and there’s no motor here, so do keep that in mind.

Bubba Cordless Fillet Knife features:

  • EASE OF USE: Non-Slip Grip handle for outstanding grip security providing ultimate knife control with a trigger guard for added security
  • DURABLE: Dual-rivet blade design is coated in TiN stainless steel and features an ergonomic trigger
  • CONVENIENT: Blades are removable for easy cleaning and can be stored in a special section of the zippered storage case and the handle features an LED battery life indicator to ensure you always have a functioning knife

