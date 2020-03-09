Keep your gear on during a power outage with this 750VA UPS: $67.50 (Reg $80)

Amazon is offering the CyberPower AVR 750VA/450W 12-outlet UPS (AVRG750U) for $67.53 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of around $83, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever suffered a document loss due to the power going out, then you need a UPS like this. It’ll keep your gear online during a power outage and also will ensure that your network stays up during inclimate weather. Plus, with 12-outlets, this UPS can power it all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The APC UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector is a great alternative. At $40 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s only a fraction of today’s lead deal. However, it’s only 600VA/330W, which means it doesn’t provide as much power as the CyberPower above.

Ditch the battery backup design to save even more. Two AmazonBasics 6-outlet Surge Protectors can be yours for just $13 Prime shipped. While they won’t keep your gear powered when the lights go out, they’ll protect your items from power surges just the same.

CyberPower AVR UPS features:

750VA/450Watt AVR battery backup Uninterruptible power supply (ups) system

12 Nema 5–15R Outlets: (6) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (6) Surge Protected Outlets Safeguard Desktop Computers, Workstations, Networking Devices and Home Entertainment Equipment

Automatic voltage Regulation (AVR): corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery. On Battery Frequency-60 Hertz ± 1%

