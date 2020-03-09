Keep your gear on during a power outage with this 750VA UPS: $67.50 (Reg $80)

- Mar. 9th 2020 7:45 pm ET

Get this deal
$85 $67.50
0

Amazon is offering the CyberPower AVR 750VA/450W 12-outlet UPS (AVRG750U) for $67.53 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of around $83, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever suffered a document loss due to the power going out, then you need a UPS like this. It’ll keep your gear online during a power outage and also will ensure that your network stays up during inclimate weather. Plus, with 12-outlets, this UPS can power it all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The APC UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector is a great alternative. At $40 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s only a fraction of today’s lead deal. However, it’s only 600VA/330W, which means it doesn’t provide as much power as the CyberPower above.

Ditch the battery backup design to save even more. Two AmazonBasics 6-outlet Surge Protectors can be yours for just $13 Prime shipped. While they won’t keep your gear powered when the lights go out, they’ll protect your items from power surges just the same.

CyberPower AVR UPS features:

  • 750VA/450Watt AVR battery backup Uninterruptible power supply (ups) system
  • 12 Nema 5–15R Outlets: (6) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (6) Surge Protected Outlets Safeguard Desktop Computers, Workstations, Networking Devices and Home Entertainment Equipment
  • Automatic voltage Regulation (AVR): corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery. On Battery Frequency-60 Hertz ± 1%

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$85 $67.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Cyberpower

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide