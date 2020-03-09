DJI Osmo Pocket 4K/60fps handheld 3-Axis Gimbal w/ 32GB SD: $279 (Reg. $350+)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the DJI OSmo Pocket handheld 3 axis Gimbal Stabilizer cam for $279 shipped. That’s $80 off retail and compares well to the $340-$350 normal price without the SD card. This pocket camera not only gimbal/stabilizes 4K 60fps video and sends to your USB-C Android or iPhone, but it also snaps 12MP stills at 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It also functions as an action cam with various mounts.
DJI OSMO Pocket details:
- 3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal: The Osmo Pocket camera is equipped with a remarkable 3-axis stabilized gimbal and a new algorithm that ensures a control accuracy of ±0.005° and maximum control speed of 120°/s.
- Amazingly Powerful Performance: Osmo Pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a pixel size of 1.55 μm for footage worth sharing every time.
- DJI Mimo: Osmo Pocket is meant for anyone with a story to tell, which is why we developed DJI Mimo. This dedicated app expands your imagination with editing tools and opens the door to a community that inspires your own visual storytelling.
- What you get: DJI Osmo Pocket, Carrying Case, Smartphone Adapter (USB-C), Smartphone Adapter (Lightning), Power Cable. NOT INCLUDED: Micro USB Adapter, USB-C to Micro USB adapter
