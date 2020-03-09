Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930 Laser-guided Robotic Vacuum and Mop for $379.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $700, we’ve more recently been tracking it in the $500 range. Today’s offer saves you 24%, beats our last mention by $120, and marks a new all-time low. Standout features on this robotic vacuum include a 110-minute runtime, Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as the ability to tackle cleaning carpet, hardwood floors, and everything in between. Thanks to the inclusion of smart laser-based navigation, OZMO 930 will be able to make the most out of each cleaning session by effectively traversing your home all while avoiding obstacles. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional robotic vacuum deals from $130.

Other notable deals include:

If these options don’t cut it for you, we’re also still seeing a notable discount on Neato’s laser-guided D4 Robotic Vacuum. Armed with Alexa support, you’ll be able to pocket upwards of $230 when bringing home this robotic vacuum for $300. And of course, be sure to swing by our Home Goods guide to shop the rest of our best offers for gear from around your abode.

ECOVACS laser-guided robotic vacuum features:

Clear dry and wet dirt off the floor with this ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum. Its automatic mopping system uses an electronically controlled water pump to dampen and clean hard floors, and its Smart Navi technology ensures precise mapping for an efficient cleaning path. This ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum automatically switches modes to clean carpets. Through the ECOVACS interactive Home app, you can specify which room or even a smaller, more specific area to clean for maximum cleaning speed.

