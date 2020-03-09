Express Spring State of Mind offers 40% off sitewide including jeans, shirts, more

The Express Spring State of Mind offers 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Slim Straight Dark Wash Stretch Jeans are on sale for $48, which is down from its original rate of $80. The dark wash is great for keeping a polished look and it has a great hem to roll. Plus, they’re infused with stretch for added comfort throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

The Soft Waffle Knit Off The Shoulder Tee is on sale for $24 and originally were priced at $40. This shirt is versatile to wear now with jeans or shorts in the summer.

Our top picks for women include:

