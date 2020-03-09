Enjoy Xbox or PlayStation nearly anywhere with GAEMS VANGUARD: $250 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the GAEMS VANGUARD Personal Gaming Environment for $249.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in 2020. When it comes to playing portably, Nintendo Switch is often seen as the obvious solution. Unfortunately this means you’re left in the dust when hoping to play cutting-edge games on-the-go. Thankfully GAEMS VANGUARD is here to let you play PlayStation and Xbox wherever you can find an outlet. It features a suitcase-like design that stores both your console and a built-in 19-inch display. There’s also enough space for you to stow a controller, power supply, and other accessories. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

GAEMS VANGUARD features:

Storage bags hold your Controllers, power supplies, and other accessories

Shoulder strap, remote, and sticker kit included, Resolution 1366 x 768, display colors (8 bit) 16.7M, Audio integrated stereo speakers

Removable center badge on the case exterior for future customization

