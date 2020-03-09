Drop Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB down to $250 (Reg. $329)

- Mar. 9th 2020 6:54 am ET

0

Nationwide Distributors via Google Shopping offers Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $249.99 shipped when promo code IBPGRB is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically goes for $329 and is currently $279 at Amazon.

With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

For better or worse, Apple’s latest iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

  • 10.2-inch Retina display
  • A10 Fusion chip
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music
  • Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone.
